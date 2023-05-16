LSU football secures commitment from 4-star, Class of 2024 LCA recruit Ju'Juan Johnson

BATON ROUGE – Four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson has committed to LSU football, Johnson announced on the Jordy Culotta Show on Monday.

At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, Johnson is the No. 267 recruit and No. 22 athlete in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Lafayette Christian Academy and is the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana.

"It was really just (about) the hometown... staying in Louisiana and making it great," Johnson said on Culotta's show.

Johnson had committed to Colorado on Feb. 4 but reversed course and decommitted on April 23. Cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples was his lead recruiter, according to 247Sports, as Johnson is expected to play cornerback at the collegiate level. He currently plays quarterback at LCA.

Johnson is the 15th recruit to commit to LSU's 2024 class, joining four-star safety Dashawn McBryde, four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson and three-star cornerback Wallace Foster as the Tigers' defensive back commitments.

Following Johnson's commitment, LSU has secured pledges from four of the top-10 recruits in Louisiana, including Johnson, McBryde, four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins and four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green.

LSU has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation after Johnson's commitment.

