LSU football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

LSU football will unofficially kick off its season Monday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.
Second-year coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams will represent the Tigers and speak with the media.
LSU starts its season Sept. 3 in Orlando against Florida State.
Here's when and how you can watch the Tigers at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt hotel:
LSU football at SEC Media Days: How to watch the Tigers, who is scheduled to speak
Who will be talking to the media? Coach Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, DT Mekhi Wingo, RB Josh Williams.
Time: Approx. 9 a.m. CT Monday in Nashville.
TV: SEC Network.
Live stream: SEC Network+.
