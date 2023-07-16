LSU football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

LSU football will unofficially kick off its season Monday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Second-year coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams will represent the Tigers and speak with the media.

LSU starts its season Sept. 3 in Orlando against Florida State.

Here's when and how you can watch the Tigers at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt hotel:

Who will be talking to the media? Coach Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, DT Mekhi Wingo, RB Josh Williams.

Time: Approx. 9 a.m. CT Monday in Nashville.

TV: SEC Network.

Live stream: SEC Network+.

