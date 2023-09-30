LSU football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates from Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — LSU football hits the road for the first of back-to-back away matchups, as the No. 12 Tigers face No. 20 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).
Coach Brian Kelly's Tigers enter this week's matchup after taking down Arkansas at home last Saturday, 34-31. LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) scored on its final six possessions to sneak away with the tight victory.
Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday at Alabama, 24-10.
The last time the two sides met, LSU smashed Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium 45-20. After trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, the Tigers finished the game on a 42-3 run.
LSU football score vs. Ole Miss Rebels
What channel is LSU football vs. Ole Miss on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Ole Miss live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
What time does LSU football vs. Ole Miss start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
When: 5 p.m. CT
LSU football vs. Ole Miss betting odds
Spread: LSU (-2.5)
Over/Under: 67.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-144), Arkansas (+120)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Ole Miss football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
Mercer, 73-7 win
Sept. 9
at Tulane, 37-20 win
Sept. 16
Georgia Tech, 48-23 win
Sept. 23
at Alabama, 24-10 loss
Sept. 30
LSU, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 14
Bye
Oct. 21
at Auburn, TBA
Oct. 28
Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 4
Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 11
at Georgia, TBA
Nov. 18
Louisiana Monroe, TBA
Nov. 24
at Mississippi State, TBA
