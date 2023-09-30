Advertisement

LSU football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates from Oxford

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·2 min read

OXFORD, Miss. — LSU football hits the road for the first of back-to-back away matchups, as the No. 12 Tigers face No. 20 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

Coach Brian Kelly's Tigers enter this week's matchup after taking down Arkansas at home last Saturday, 34-31. LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) scored on its final six possessions to sneak away with the tight victory.

Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday at Alabama, 24-10.

The last time the two sides met, LSU smashed Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium 45-20. After trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, the Tigers finished the game on a 42-3 run.

LSU football score vs. Ole Miss Rebels

What channel is LSU football vs. Ole Miss on today?

  • TV: ESPN

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Ole Miss live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Ole Miss start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

  • When: 5 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Ole Miss betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-2.5)

  • Over/Under: 67.5 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-144), Arkansas (+120)

GREG BROOKS UPDATE: Greg Brooks made eye contact, recognized coach Brian Kelly at hospital visit, Kelly said

MALIK NABERS THE ENGINE: How Malik Nabers has become the engine to LSU football's elite offense

LSU VS. ARKANSAS QUESTIONS: Why did Harold Perkins get called for roughing the passer? 5 LSU questions after Arkansas win

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

Auburn, TBA

Oct. 21

Army, TBA

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sept. 2

Mercer, 73-7 win

Sept. 9

at Tulane, 37-20 win

Sept. 16

Georgia Tech, 48-23 win

Sept. 23

at Alabama, 24-10 loss

Sept. 30

LSU, 5 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14

Bye

Oct. 21

at Auburn, TBA

Oct. 28

Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 4

Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 11

at Georgia, TBA

Nov. 18

Louisiana Monroe, TBA

Nov. 24

at Mississippi State, TBA

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, highlights