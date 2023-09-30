LSU football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates from Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — LSU football hits the road for the first of back-to-back away matchups, as the No. 12 Tigers face No. 20 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

Coach Brian Kelly's Tigers enter this week's matchup after taking down Arkansas at home last Saturday, 34-31. LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) scored on its final six possessions to sneak away with the tight victory.

Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday at Alabama, 24-10.

The last time the two sides met, LSU smashed Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium 45-20. After trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, the Tigers finished the game on a 42-3 run.

LSU football score vs. Ole Miss Rebels

What channel is LSU football vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does LSU football vs. Ole Miss start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

When: 5 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Spread: LSU (-2.5)

Over/Under: 67.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-144), Arkansas (+120)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Mercer, 73-7 win Sept. 9 at Tulane, 37-20 win Sept. 16 Georgia Tech, 48-23 win Sept. 23 at Alabama, 24-10 loss Sept. 30 LSU, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 Bye Oct. 21 at Auburn, TBA Oct. 28 Vanderbilt, TBA Nov. 4 Texas A&M, TBA Nov. 11 at Georgia, TBA Nov. 18 Louisiana Monroe, TBA Nov. 24 at Mississippi State, TBA

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, highlights