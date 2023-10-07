Advertisement

LSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates from Columbia

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will hit the road for a second consecutive week this weekend, as it faces off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a crushing 55-49 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss last weekend. LSU allowed a program record 706 yards, and lost despite getting more than 500 yards of total offense from quarterback Jayden Daniels and holding a 49-40 lead with less than six minutes remaining.

Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt in Nashville to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.

Saturday will be the fourth ever matchup between LSU and Missouri. Missouri won the last time the two sides squared off in 2020, 45-41 in Columbia.

What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?

  • TV: ESPN

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Missouri live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Missouri start?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

  • When: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-5.5)

  • Over/Under: 64.5 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-225), Missouri (+180)

LSU FOOTBALL'S UNDERWHELMING D-LINE: How Brian Kelly, LSU football's defensive line continues to underperform

KELLY TRUSTS HOUSE: Brian Kelly declares he has the 'utmost confidence' in LSU football DC Matt House

LSU LOSES EVIDENCE: LSU sanctioned for losing cell-phone evidence in sexual assault lawsuit

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

Army, TBA

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Aug. 31

South Dakota, 35-10 win

Sept. 9

Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win

Sept. 16

Kanasas State, 30-27 win

Sept. 23

Memphis, 34-27 win

Sept. 30

Vanderbilt, 38-21 win

Oct. 7

LSU, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 28

at Georgia

Nov. 4

Bye

Nov. 11

Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 18

Florida, TBA

Nov. 24

at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates, highlights