LSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates from Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will hit the road for a second consecutive week this weekend, as it faces off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).
No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a crushing 55-49 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss last weekend. LSU allowed a program record 706 yards, and lost despite getting more than 500 yards of total offense from quarterback Jayden Daniels and holding a 49-40 lead with less than six minutes remaining.
Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt in Nashville to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.
Saturday will be the fourth ever matchup between LSU and Missouri. Missouri won the last time the two sides squared off in 2020, 45-41 in Columbia.
What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
What time does LSU football vs. Missouri start?
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
When: 11 a.m. CT
LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds
Spread: LSU (-5.5)
Over/Under: 64.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-225), Missouri (+180)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Missouri football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Aug. 31
South Dakota, 35-10 win
Sept. 9
Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win
Sept. 16
Kanasas State, 30-27 win
Sept. 23
Memphis, 34-27 win
Sept. 30
Vanderbilt, 38-21 win
Oct. 7
LSU, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
South Carolina, TBA
Oct. 28
at Georgia
Nov. 4
Bye
Nov. 11
Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 18
Florida, TBA
Nov. 24
at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT
