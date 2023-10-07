LSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates from Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will hit the road for a second consecutive week this weekend, as it faces off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a crushing 55-49 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss last weekend. LSU allowed a program record 706 yards, and lost despite getting more than 500 yards of total offense from quarterback Jayden Daniels and holding a 49-40 lead with less than six minutes remaining.

Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt in Nashville to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.

Saturday will be the fourth ever matchup between LSU and Missouri. Missouri won the last time the two sides squared off in 2020, 45-41 in Columbia.

LSU football score vs. Missouri Tigers

LSU football vs. Missouri: Live updates

What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Missouri live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Missouri start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

When: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds

Spread: LSU (-5.5)

Over/Under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-225), Missouri (+180)

LSU FOOTBALL'S UNDERWHELMING D-LINE: How Brian Kelly, LSU football's defensive line continues to underperform

KELLY TRUSTS HOUSE: Brian Kelly declares he has the 'utmost confidence' in LSU football DC Matt House

LSU LOSES EVIDENCE: LSU sanctioned for losing cell-phone evidence in sexual assault lawsuit

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Aug. 31 South Dakota, 35-10 win Sept. 9 Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win Sept. 16 Kanasas State, 30-27 win Sept. 23 Memphis, 34-27 win Sept. 30 Vanderbilt, 38-21 win Oct. 7 LSU, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 21 South Carolina, TBA Oct. 28 at Georgia Nov. 4 Bye Nov. 11 Tennessee, TBA Nov. 18 Florida, TBA Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates, highlights