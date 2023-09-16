LSU football score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates from Starkville

STARKVILLE — LSU football will try to score its first win in SEC play as it faces Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The Tigers (1-1) bounced back from their opening week loss to Florida State with a 72-10 victory over Grambling State in their home opener. No. 14 LSU scored touchdowns on its opening 10 possessions and held Grambling scoreless over the final three quarters.

Mississippi State (2-0) defeated Southeastern Louisiana in Week 1, 48-7, before taking down Arizona at home in overtime last week, 31-24.

Saturday is the 117th matchup between LSU and Mississippi State. LSU has won the last two meetings, defeating the Bulldogs 31-16 in Baton Rouge last year and 28-25 in Starkville in 2021.

What channel is LSU football vs. Mississippi State on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

MORE: How to stream LSU vs. Mississippi State live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

What time does LSU football vs. Mississippi State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

When: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Spread: LSU (-9.5)

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-375), Mississippi State (+290)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT Sep. 23 Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Mississippi State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Southeastern Louisiana, 48-7 win Sept. 9 Arizona, 31-24 win (OT) Sept. 16 LSU, 11 a.m. CT Sept. 23 at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 30 Alabama, TBA Oct. 7 Western Michigan, TBA Oct. 14 at Arkansas, TBA Oct. 21 at Auburn, TBA Oct. 28 Kentucky, TBA Nov. 4 at Texas A&M, TBA Nov. 10 Southern Miss, 11 a.m. CT Nov. 25 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT

