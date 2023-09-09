LSU football score vs. Grambling State: Live updates from historic matchup

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will try to score its first-ever win over Grambling State this weekend, as the Tigers host Grambling for their home opener on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

No. 14 LSU (0-1) is coming off an embarrassing 45-24 defeat to Florida State in Orlando to open its season last Sunday. LSU held a 17-14 lead at halftime but was outscored 31-7 in the second half.

Grambling State (0-1) lost to Hampton in a tight game last Saturday in New Jersey, 35-31.

LSU hits the road to face Mississippi State in Starkville next week. Grambling will host Florida Memorial for its home opener next Saturday.

What channel is LSU football vs. Grambling State on today?

LSU's first-ever matchup against Grambling State will only be available to stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray will be the announcers for the game.

What time does LSU football vs. Grambling State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Grambling State betting odds

Spread: LSU (-55)

Over/under: 59.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-100000), Grambling (+8000)

LSU football score vs. Grambling State

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT Sep. 9 Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT Sep. 23 Arkansas, TBA Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Grambling State schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Hampton, 2 p.m. CT Sept. 9 at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 16 Florida Memorial, 2 p.m., CT Sept. 23 Texas Southern, 2 p.m. CT Sept. 30 Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Alcorn State, 2:30 p.m. CT Oct. 14 Alabama A&M, 2 p.m. CT Oct. 21 Bye Oct. 28 Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. CT Nov. 4 at Alabama State, 4 p.m. CT Nov. 10 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m. CT Nov. 25 Southern, 1 p.m. CT

