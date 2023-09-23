LSU football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to score its first home victory in SEC play this weekend, as the Tigers face Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

No. 13 LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a dominant victory last Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville. The Tigers won 41-14, opening up a 24-7 lead by halftime and then scoring 17 unanswered points to seal the win.

Arkansas (2-1, 0-0) fell to BYU last week, 38-31. The Razorbacks held a 31-21 lead at the beginning of the third quarter but proceeded to surrender 17 unanswered points in the second half.

Saturday will be the 68th matchup between LSU and Arkansas. The Tigers won last year's game in Fayetteville, 13-10.

What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does LSU football vs. Arkansas start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

When: 6 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Arkansas betting odds

Spread: LSU (-17.5)

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-925), Arkansas (+600)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Arkansas football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Western Carolina, 56-13 win Sept. 9 Kent State, 28-6 win Sept. 16 BYU, 38-31 loss Sept. 23 at LSU, 6 p.m. CT Sept. 30 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 7 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 14 at Alabama, TBA Oct. 21 Mississippi State, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Florida, TBA Nov. 11 Auburn, TBA Nov. 18 Florida International, TBA Nov. 24 Missouri, TBA

