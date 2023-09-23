LSU football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to score its first home victory in SEC play this weekend, as the Tigers face Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).
No. 13 LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a dominant victory last Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville. The Tigers won 41-14, opening up a 24-7 lead by halftime and then scoring 17 unanswered points to seal the win.
Arkansas (2-1, 0-0) fell to BYU last week, 38-31. The Razorbacks held a 31-21 lead at the beginning of the third quarter but proceeded to surrender 17 unanswered points in the second half.
Saturday will be the 68th matchup between LSU and Arkansas. The Tigers won last year's game in Fayetteville, 13-10.
What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
What time does LSU football vs. Arkansas start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
When: 6 p.m. CT
LSU football vs. Arkansas betting odds
Spread: LSU (-17.5)
Over/Under: 55.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-925), Arkansas (+600)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Arkansas football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
Western Carolina, 56-13 win
Sept. 9
Kent State, 28-6 win
Sept. 16
BYU, 38-31 loss
Sept. 23
at LSU, 6 p.m. CT
Sept. 30
Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 14
at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 21
Mississippi State, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Florida, TBA
Nov. 11
Auburn, TBA
Nov. 18
Florida International, TBA
Nov. 24
Missouri, TBA
