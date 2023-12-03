LSU football score prediction vs. Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl: Scouting report

BATON ROUGE – LSU football is headed to the ReliaQuest Bowl for the third time in program history and will face Wisconsin in Tampa, Florida, on New Year's Day (11 a.m., ESPN2).

For the No. 13 Tigers, it will mark the end of coach Brian Kelly's second year in Baton Rouge which resulted in another 9-3 regular season record. LSU lost big games to Florida State, Alabama and Ole Miss, but also beat Missouri and went undefeated at home.

Wisconsin finished its first campaign under coach Luke Fickell with a 7-5 record that includes wins over Nebraska and Minnesota, respectively, in the final two weeks of the season to reach bowl eligibility.

The matchup between the Tigers and Badgers will be the fifth time the two sides have ever faced each other. The last game came in 2016 when Wisconsin beat LSU in Green Bay, 16-14.

Here's a preview and a score prediction of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Wisconsin will be without top running back Braelon Allen, how will it cope?

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has been the engine for the Badgers offense this season.

Allen accumulated 982 rushing yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt in 11 games for Wisconsin this year. But he won't be available for Wisconsin in Tampa because he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

With No. 2 running back Chez Mellusi also being out for the season, Wisconsin will have to turn to redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker. Acker has 240 rushing yards in 10 games this year.

No Mellusi and Allen in Tampa is a big blow for a Wisconsin team that runs the ball on about half of its plays per game.

Garrett Nussmeier vs. Wisconsin's defense

Garrett Nussmeier will likely be LSU's starter in Tampa given Jayden Daniels' rising NFL Draft stock (although Daniels did not rule out playing in LSU's bowl game after the Tigers' season finale victory).

The Tigers also likely won't have Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas Jr. given their status as projected first round NFL Draft picks. LSU should still have a dangerous attack with most, if not all, of its offensive line available for the game and the likes of Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. at wide receiver alongside Nussmeier.

Wisconsin's defense at full strength is a credible foe. The Badgers finished No. 42 in the country in defensive efficiency.

But Wisconsin may not have its full complement of top defensive players against LSU. Safety and leading tackler Hunter Wohler, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson (who leads the team in sacks and quarterback pressures, per PFF) and top outside linebacker C.J. Goetz are all draft eligible.

Player to watch: Tanner Mordecai

Tanner Mordecai is no under the radar name. He's Wisconsin's starting quarterback.

But whether Mordecai plays in Tampa or not could determine the outcome of the game. Mordecai finished this season with an 82.4 NFL passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus, and a 64.4% completion percentage which easily bested backup Braeden Locke's 49.7% completion percentage and 72.4 NFL passer rating in relief of Mordecai.

Mordecai is a sixth-year senior, but may still want to pass the ReliaQuest Bowl in favor of preparing for the NFL Draft. If he decides to go that route, it could be a long New Year's Day in Tampa for Wisconsin.

Score prediction: LSU 31, Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin had the No. 78 offense in the nation, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index, before missing Allen and possible Mordecai for the bowl game. It's hard to see how the Badgers take advantage of LSU's subpar defense without being at full strength.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score prediction vs. Wisconsin: ReliaQuest Bowl preview