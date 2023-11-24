LSU football score prediction vs. Texas A&M: Scouting report between the Tigers and Aggies

BATON ROUGE — LSU football finished off its non conference slate on Saturday, taking down Georgia State in an easy 56-14 win at Tiger Stadium.

The victory was the No. 14 Tigers' (8-3, 6-2 SEC) second consecutive win after they had dispatched Florida the weekend prior in Baton Rouge, 52-35. Jayden Daniels, who has become the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, has led LSU by accumulating 1,115 total yards and 13 touchdowns over the last two games.

LSU now turns its attention to the final game of the regular season this Saturday against Texas A&M (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers are looking for revenge after the Aggies upset LSU in College Station last season.

Here's a score prediction and preview for Saturday's matchup.

Texas A&M's quarterback situation is fluid.

Backup quarterback Max Johnson, who has started a majority of the season for starter Connor Weigman, injured his thumb against Mississippi State in Week 11 and sat out the Aggies' win on Saturday over Abilene Christian with the ailment.

The former LSU quarterback is listed as day-to-day heading into Saturday's matchup against the Tigers.

Johnson was replaced by third-string sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson against Mississippi State. Henderson struggled against the Bulldogs in relief but played well last weekend as the starter, completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Henderson, like Johnson, has had trouble handling with pressure during his short time as the Aggies' starter. Henderson has completed just five passes on 16 drop backs when pressured this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson has completed less than 50% of his throws when under pressure, per PFF.

Whoever Texas A&M's starting quarterback this week, getting after the quarterback will have to be a priority for LSU.

Jayden Daniels must put on his Superman cape, again

Texas A&M's defense is one of the best units LSU will face this season.

The Aggies are first in the SEC in rushing defense and second in passing defense. They have allowed more than 150 yards on the ground just once this year while also holding opponents to under 300 yards passing in all but three games.

But Texas A&M has not faced an offense as explosive as LSU's. The Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their first eight drives last week against Georgia State and have the No. 1 offense in the FBS, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Whether Texas A&M's defense can slow down Daniels and LSU's offense will determine the outcome of Saturday's game.

Player to watch: Shemar Turner

Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Turner has been the Aggies' best pass rusher this season, having recorded 31 total quarterback pressures and five sacks on the year, according to PFF. Those are career-high marks in both categories for the junior and former All-SEC Freshman selection.

Led by Turner, Texas A&M's pass rush has been a strength. The Aggies have 180 quarterback pressures and 48 sacks this season, per PFF. Turner, sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper have combined for 19 of those sacks.

Score prediction: LSU 42, Texas A&M 24

The Aggies' defense has the potential to give LSU's explosive offense some trouble. But Johnson's injury raises more questions about an Aggies offense that has lacked consistency this season.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football vs. Texas A&M score prediction, scouting report