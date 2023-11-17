LSU football score prediction vs. Georgia State: Scouting report for first-ever matchup

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will look to maintain its winning ways this weekend, as the Tigers host Georgia State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

No. 15 LSU (7-3) is coming off an exciting victory over Florida last Saturday in Baton Rouge. Jayden Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and rush for 200 in a single game, as LSU overcame a third quarter deficit and finished the game on a 28-7 run.

Georgia State (6-4) has lost three consecutive games, most recently falling to Appalachian State at home last Saturday, 42-14.

Here's a preview of Saturday's matchup, the first showdown between these two teams.

Georgia State is willing to run the ball

Georgia State is one of the more successful running teams LSU will face this season.

The Panthers have accumulated 1,937 rushing yards and are averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season. Lead running back Marcus Carroll has 1,201 yards on the ground and has 43 runs that have gone for more than 10 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Georgia State is also led by a dangerous dual-threat quarterback in Darren Grainger. He's second on the team with 666 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. But he is also susceptible to turning the ball over, having fumbled the ball eight times.

LSU may be able to get whatever it wants through the air on offense

The Panthers have one of the worst defenses in the FBS.

Georgia State is 120th in the nation in defense, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. And it has especially struggled against the pass, allowing 282.4 passing yards and 12 first downs per game through the air.

LSU has arguably the best passing attack in college football, as Jayden Daniels has continued to make explosive plays to his top wideouts, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

The Panthers are allowing 428.8 yards per game this season. It would be shocking if LSU doesn't have a field day on offense this Saturday.

Player to watch: Robert Lewis

Georgia State is a run first team but the Panthers aren't an inept throwing team by any means.

A big reason as to why is because of wide receiver Robert Lewis, who leads all Georgia State receivers with 727 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's also become Georgia State's best deep threat, as his average depth of target on throws his way is 12.2 yards.

Lewis isn't a major threat with the ball in his hands after the catch, but the Tigers are still going to have to focus in on his playmaking abilities to prevent Georgia State from becoming a multi-dimensional attack.

Score prediction: LSU 57, Georgia State 17

Georgia State has allowed at least 42 points in each of its last three games. That's a recipe for disaster against LSU's top ranked offense.

