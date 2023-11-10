LSU football score prediction vs. Alabama: Scouting report between the Tigers and Gators

BATON ROUGE — LSU football returns home this weekend, as the Tigers host Florida in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

It will be the first of three consecutive home games for No. 19 LSU after the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SEC) lost to Alabama in Bryant Denny Stadium last Saturday, 42-28.

Florida (5-4, 3-3) lost its second straight matchup last Saturday, falling to Arkansas at home in overtime, 39-36.

Here's a preview of Saturday's showdown in Baton Rouge, including a score prediction for the game.

Slowing down Florida's rushing attack

Florida has a tendency to run the football. And with two Louisiana natives as its leading rushers in Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, the Gators' ball carriers won't be lacking any motivation for Saturday's game.

Both Johnson and Etienne are averaging more than five yards per rushing attempt and have each carried the ball more than 85 times this season, according to Pro Football Focus. They're both difficult to get on the ground — Etienne is averaging 3.99 yards after contact, Johnson is averaging 3.17 — and they each have more than 17 carries of over 10 yards, per PFF.

As leaky as LSU's pass defense has been this season, stopping the run and pressuring Florida quarterback Graham Mertz into making mistakes may be the Tigers' best course of action in this game. Long drives that keep LSU's offense off the field and let the Gators dictate the tempo of the game is a dangerous formula for the Tigers.

Watch out for Florida's pass rush, especially Princely Umanmielen

Florida's defense has not been up to par as of late.

The Gators have the No. 86 ranked defense in the FBS, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. They have allowed at least 39 points and 465 yards in each of their last three games.

But if Florida does have a strength defensively, it is its pass rush. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong's unit has 143 quarterback pressures and 22 sacks this season, according to PFF. The leader of its pass rush is Princely Umanmielen who has 38 pressures and 23 quarterback hurries, per PFF.

Player to watch: Eugene Wilson III

Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall leads the Gators in receptions and receiving yards, but wide receiver Eugene Wilson has been nearly as productive for Florida on a per snap basis this season.

In seven games, Wilson is averaging 9.1 yards after the catch and Florida's quarterbacks sport a 128.7 NFL passer rating whenever the ball is thrown his way, per PFF.

The freshman can also take hand-offs, having threatened defenses with four carries for 48 yards.

Score prediction: LSU 45, Florida 34

The likely return of Jayden Daniels should mean that LSU can get whatever it wants offensively against the Gators' subpar defense. It's difficult to see how Florida's offense will be able to keep up with the Tigers' relentless attack.

