LSU football score prediction vs. Missouri: Scouting report on LSU's trip to Columbia

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to get back on track this weekend, as it travels to Columbia to face No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) suffered an embarrassing defeat last weekend at No. 15 Ole Miss, 55-49. LSU squandered a nine point lead in the fourth quarter and surrendered 21 points over the final 15 minutes in the loss.

Here's a preview of what LSU is up against in Missouri, which is still undefeated at 5-0 overall and 1-0in conference play.

How can LSU slow down Luther Burden III?

This Saturday isn't a great time for LSU to be facing Missouri star wideout Luther Burden III.

LSU's defense is coming off a historically poor performance last weekend, as it allowed 706 yards of offense to the Rebels, a program record. And life doesn't get much easier for the defense this week against Burden, who leads the SEC in receiving yards.

With Duce Chestnut away from the team and JK Johnson still out, LSU's options at cornerback are limited. This likely means that the Tigers will need to be aggressive with using safeties when they double team Burden.

But maybe the biggest key for LSU vs. Burden will be getting him on the ground when he catches the ball. The former five-star recruit is averaging over nine yards running after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

Weaknesses LSU can attack vs. Missouri's defense

Missouri's pass defense and inability to get off the field on third down have been problems for Columbia's Tigers at points this season.

Missouri allowed Memphis to convert seven third downs two weeks ago and Kansas State to convert eight third downs the week before that. It also surrendered a 107.4 NFL passer rating against to Wildcats quarterback Will Howard and gave up 316 passing yards to Memphis during the following week.

With all due respect to Memphis and Kansas State, LSU's offense poses as Missouri's greatest test yet this season. Its relative success or lack of success on third down and against LSU's passing attack may determine the outcome of Saturday's matchup.

Player to watch: Kris Abrams-Draine

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been Missouri's best man in coverage this season. He has three interceptions and opposing quarterbacks' NFL passer rating against him in coverage is only 25.9, according to PFF.

LSU has featured one of the most explosive offenses in college football this season. But Daniels may need to find a way to throw the ball away from Abrams-Draine if LSU wants to maintain its efficiency on offense this week.

Score prediction: LSU 49, Missouri 42

LSU sneaks past Missouri thanks to its prolific offense, but defensive questions will remain heading into next week's showdown against Auburn.

LSU missed 34 tackles for 284 yards last week. There's no way all of its defensive problems fixed in one week.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score prediction vs. Missouri, scouting report