LSU football score prediction vs. Auburn: Scouting report from rivalry matchup in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – No. 20 LSU football returns home this weekend, as it faces Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) is coming off an important win at No. 25 Missouri last Saturday, taking down the Columbia Tigers 49-39 at Faurot Field. LSU had lost the previous weekend at Ole Miss, 55-49 in a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) was off last week but has lost its last two matchups to Texas A&M and Georgia.

Here's a preview of Saturday's rivalry matchup and a score prediction for the game.

Make Payton Thorne beat you

To put it lightly, Auburn's offense has trouble throwing the ball.

Between its three quarterbacks – Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner – Auburn is only completing 58.7% of its passes for an average NFL passer rating of 77.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

The quarterback who has thrown the most among the trio is Thorne, but he hasn't been a threat to defenses. Thorne has as many touchdown passes as interceptions despite having only thrown more than 20 passes in a game once this season.

The strength of Auburn's offense is its rushing attack, which as a unit is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 3.22 yards after contact per attempt, per PFF.

But if LSU can slide an extra body into the tackle box to slow down Auburn's run game and force Thorne or Ashford (who also earns a chunk of Auburn's first-team snaps) to beat it through the air, then LSU may finally find some consistent success on defense.

Beware of Auburn's secondary

Auburn's defense has played well this season, especially its secondary.

Safety Jaylin Simpson has allowed just six receptions on 12 targets in coverage this season, resulting in a minuscule 16.7 NFL quarterback passer rating against him, according to PFF. Cornerback D.J. James has yet to surrender a reception of more than 26 yards in the 18 times he's been targeted in coverage this year.

Simpson, James and the rest of Auburn's pass defense, which allowed less than 200 yards to Texas A&M, may be the toughest test Jayden Daniels and LSU's explosive pass attack has faced this season.

BRIAN KELLY'S STYLISH SHOES: Meet Brad Duncan: The man behind Brian Kelly's stylish shoes

CAN JAYDEN DANIELS WIN THE HEISMAN?: How Jayden Daniels has grown into being a Heisman Trophy contender for LSU football

LSU INJURY REPORT: Brian Kelly lists four players on LSU's injury report vs. Auburn, but not Jayden Daniels

Player to watch: Jay Fair

Wide receiver Jay Fair has easily been Auburn's most reliable pass-catcher this season. Mostly lining up in the slot, according to PFF, Fair leads the team with 18 receptions on 27 targets.

Fair is also the only Auburn receiver with more than one touchdown and is averaging more than five yards after the catch per reception, per PFF.

Score prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 28

Hugh Freeze said it: Nobody can stop LSU's offense at the moment. But even if Auburn can slow it down, Auburn doesn't have the firepower on offense to pull off an upset.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score prediction vs. Auburn, scouting report