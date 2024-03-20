LSU football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Tigers will face

LSU football knows which SEC opponents it'll play during the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, the league office unveiled the matchups that'll take place in 2025, which for LSU features a flip of its 2024 SEC schedule with the teams it will play at Tiger Stadium in 2024, it'll travel to play in 2025.

Dates for the games were not released with the matchups.

In 2025, the Tigers will host South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Florida. LSU's SEC road schedule in 2025 will feature games at Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

The road game at Oklahoma in 2025 will mark the first time the Tigers will visit Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and play the Sooners in a true road game. The two teams have met three times before, most recently in the College Football Playoff semifinals in Atlanta in 2019, a game LSU won, 63-28, behind a big performance from quarterback Joe Burrow. LSU holds a 2-1 series lead all-time.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, it's noteworthy the SEC has decided to stick to an eight-game conference schedule at least through the 2025 season. During the Paul Finebaum Show, when the matchups were revealed, the SEC noted that the "format provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes across college football and determine the appropriate long-term plan."

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte has mentioned that the league could possibly be working toward a nine-game SEC slate for football but it wouldn't happen until after the 2025 season at the earliest.

“We’re working on going to a nine-game schedule, but we have a ways to go with that,” Del Conte said. “I would say, this year we have an eight-game schedule. The following year, (in 2025), we have another eight-game schedule. Then, we’ll look at going into a nine-game conference schedule.”

LSU has one nonconference date to fill in its full 2025 schedule. The Tigers kickoff the 2025 season at Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30 before returning home to host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6. LSU will host Western Kentucky on Nov. 22.

Coming up in 2024, LSU opens SEC play at South Carolina on Sept. 14 in Week 3. The Tigers then host Ole Miss on Oct. 12 before back-to-back road trips to Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Texas A&M (Oct. 26).

LSU will then host rival Alabama on Nov. 9 before playing its final SEC road game at Florida on Nov. 16. It closes out the regular season with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 30.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent