LSU football schedule 2024: Game times, windows announced

LSU football doesn't have any more designated kickoff times for games for the upcoming 2024 season. But it does know game-time windows for the remaining seven SEC football games, as well as its nonconference home game against UCLA.

The SEC set times and windows for its entire slate of conference games Tuesday. Many games, including all of LSU's, do not have specific kickoff times but were labeled with "flex," which means the game could start as early as 2:30 in the afternoon or at 7 p.m. at night, or "night," meaning the kickoff window for those games will be between 5 and 7 p.m.

LSU's Sept. 28 matchup with South Alabama at Tiger Stadium was designated a 6:45 p.m. kickoff time, the only game given an exact time by the league office. TV designation for that game is to be determined at a later date.

Kickoff times for the Tigers' 2024 season opener versus the USC Trojans on Sunday, Sep. 1 in Las Vegas (6:30 p.m. CT), Sept. 7 at Tiger Stadium against Nicholls (6:30 p.m.) and its first SEC game at South Carolina on Sept. 14 (11 a.m. CT), had been established by the SEC prior to Tuesday.

Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season in 2023 that featured arguably the best offense in college football but a defense that left plenty to be desired. Quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy while LSU's defense gave up 28 points per game, one of the worst marks the program has had in recent memory.

LSU football 2024 schedule

Sept. 1: USC (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 7: Nicholls State (6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 14: at South Carolina (11 a.m., ABC)

Sept. 21: UCLA (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m)

Sept. 28: South Alabama (6:45 p.m.)

Oct. 12: Ole Miss (Night, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 19: At Arkansas (Night, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 26: At Texas A&M (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 9: Alabama (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 16: At Florida (Flex., 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (Night, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 30: Oklahoma (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

