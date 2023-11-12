LSU football safety Andre' Sam ejected on controversial targeting call vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE — LSU football safety Andre' Sam was ejected for targeting during the second quarter of the Tigers' matchup against Florida on Saturday.

Sam lowered his head to try to make a tackle on Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. during the second quarter, failing to make the tackle that was made by Omar Speights and Javien Toviano.

Sam didn't hit Johnson's helmet with his own on the play, but was still handed the targeting call and the ejection.

LSU Safety Andre Sam has been ejected for targeting. Here is the hit. pic.twitter.com/FJD8HxeI6q — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) November 12, 2023

LSU freshman safety Ryan Yaites replaced Sam after he left the game.

Sam's targeting call comes in light of a controversial no-call on targeting that did not go LSU's way last week against Alabama.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was hit in the chin by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner during the fourth quarter of the Tigers' loss to the Crimson Tide. The hit sidelined Daniels for the majority of the quarter, as he was placed in concussion protocol after briefly re-entering the game following the hit.

