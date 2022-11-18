LSU Football Roundtable: Staff predictions for Week 12 vs. UAB

The Tigers have a slight break in the SEC West gauntlet this weekend as it hosts UAB for what will represent Senior Night and the final home game of the 2022 season.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team sits at 8-2 on the year and has already clinched the SEC West title after a win at Arkansas last week. Now, this team has the College Football Playoff on its mind as it will look to win out and become the first two-loss team to make the final four.

For that to happen, LSU will need to beat Texas A&M on the road in the finale and then No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. But first, the Tigers have to get past a 5-5 Blazers team led by an interim coach in Bryant Vincent.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

It was a bit of a letdown for LSU against the Razorbacks last weekend, which shouldn’t come as a major surprise in hindsight. It was a chilly morning kickoff on the road after an emotional and taxing win.

None of those factors will be working against the Tigers this time around as they return home to face a UAB team under the lights at Death Valley in front of what should be a solid Senior Night crowd. In past years, this game may have looked pretty tricky, but it’s been a bit of a down year for the Blazers.

LSU is only a 14.5-point favorite in this one, which seems surprisingly small. Maybe Vegas knows something I don’t, but I don’t see this one being nearly that close.

Prediction: LSU 38, UAB 10

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

The Arkansas game was considered a ‘trap game’ for the Tigers last week, but don’t overlook UAB. The Blazers are known for crushing the dreams of teams that overlook them. I think Brian Kelly has the guys prepared for Senior Night as LSU gets the win.

Prediction: LSU 35, UAB 14

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU got the win last week, but it wasn’t pretty. A matchup with UAB offers LSU one last chance at a tune-up before traveling to A&M and facing Georgia in the SEC title game. UAB isn’t a cupcake though. The Blazers’ offense, led by one of the nation’s top running backs, is efficient and dangerous.

The secondary features some of the best DBs in the G5. Furthermore, it’s a group fighting to get bowl eligible and maybe help their interim head coach get the full-time gig. But I think LSU has a sour taste in its mouth after last week.

It’s senior night and with the postseason approaching, I expect LSU to be locked in. Look for the Tigers to start hot on offense and continue their excellent red zone defense. An efficient game from [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] helps the Tigers win and cover.

Prediction: LSU 31, UAB 13

Composite Prediction

As you can see, we all feel fairly confident about the Tigers’ chances in this one. All three of us expect LSU to win and cover, remaining in the CFP discussion entering the finale against Texas A&M.

Prediction: LSU 35, UAB 12

