LSU Football Recruiting Profile: 2023 four-star EDGE Derion Gullette

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Richardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LSU Tigers
    LSU Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Derion Gullette is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher from Marlin, Texas, where he plays football and basketball, as well as throwing the shot put for Marlin High School.

He picked up an offer from LSU in March, and last week, he listed it among his top-12 teams.

According to 247Sports, Gullette posted a 43-0 shot put as a sophomore, and last year he was selected as the Texas District 8-2A-I Co-MVP as a junior as well as a Waco Tribune Super Centex first-team selection at receiver and Class 3A first-team all-state selections at both receiver and punter by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA).

While Gullette is profiled as a linebacker/edge rusher, he is also a weapon on the offensive side of the ball as he also plays wide receiver and had 1,458 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

If I could use one word to describe the brand of football that he plays, it would be explosive. To quote NBA commentator Kevin Harlan, Gullette plays the game with a “no regard for human life” brand of football at any position.

If he is on the defensive side of the ball, he is coming at you full speed attempting to knock your head off. On the offensive side, he’s going to run you over. He is a savage, and hopefully for the Tigers, he comes to the bayou.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

225

26

38

Rivals

3

21

70

ESPN

4

19

53

On3 Recruiting

4

54

8

9

247 Composite

4

343

28

56

 

Vitals

Hometown

Marlin, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-3

Weight

225

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 11, 2022

  • No visit yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No crystal ball projection at this time

  • Texas A&M is 55.5% favorite per On3 RPM

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories