LSU Football Recruiting Profile: 2023 four-star EDGE Derion Gullette
Derion Gullette is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher from Marlin, Texas, where he plays football and basketball, as well as throwing the shot put for Marlin High School.
He picked up an offer from LSU in March, and last week, he listed it among his top-12 teams.
According to 247Sports, Gullette posted a 43-0 shot put as a sophomore, and last year he was selected as the Texas District 8-2A-I Co-MVP as a junior as well as a Waco Tribune Super Centex first-team selection at receiver and Class 3A first-team all-state selections at both receiver and punter by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA).
While Gullette is profiled as a linebacker/edge rusher, he is also a weapon on the offensive side of the ball as he also plays wide receiver and had 1,458 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
If I could use one word to describe the brand of football that he plays, it would be explosive. To quote NBA commentator Kevin Harlan, Gullette plays the game with a “no regard for human life” brand of football at any position.
If he is on the defensive side of the ball, he is coming at you full speed attempting to knock your head off. On the offensive side, he’s going to run you over. He is a savage, and hopefully for the Tigers, he comes to the bayou.
FILM
⭐️Junior Season Highlights⭐️
1458 receiving yards
14 receiving touchdowns
74 rushing yards
4 ruching touchdowns
1591 all purpose yards
19 total touchdowns
125 tackles
4 sacks
2 forced fumbles
1 fumble recovery touchdown
2 interceptions https://t.co/KtY5lyn18n
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) January 1, 2022
LSU Wire breaks down his profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
225
26
38
Rivals
3
–
21
70
ESPN
4
–
19
53
On3 Recruiting
4
54
8
9
247 Composite
4
343
28
56
Vitals
Hometown
Marlin, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-3
Weight
225
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on March 11, 2022
No visit yet
Offer List
LSU
Baylor
TCU
Miami
Colorado
Mississippi State
Missouri
Tulsa
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projection at this time
Texas A&M is 55.5% favorite per On3 RPM
#AGTG After a great conversation with @LSUCoachJancek I am blessed to say that I have earned an offer from Louisiana State University! #GeauxTigers 🐯 @LSUsports @LSUFBrecruiting pic.twitter.com/mfIp9gXLTN
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) March 11, 2022
Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me throughout this process. With that being said, this is where I’m at in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open to any school ! pic.twitter.com/VWhcFf0Nda
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) April 22, 2022
