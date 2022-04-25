LSU Football Recruiting Profile: 2023 four-star EDGE Derion Gullette

Derion Gullette is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher from Marlin, Texas, where he plays football and basketball, as well as throwing the shot put for Marlin High School.

He picked up an offer from LSU in March, and last week, he listed it among his top-12 teams.

According to 247Sports, Gullette posted a 43-0 shot put as a sophomore, and last year he was selected as the Texas District 8-2A-I Co-MVP as a junior as well as a Waco Tribune Super Centex first-team selection at receiver and Class 3A first-team all-state selections at both receiver and punter by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA).

While Gullette is profiled as a linebacker/edge rusher, he is also a weapon on the offensive side of the ball as he also plays wide receiver and had 1,458 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

If I could use one word to describe the brand of football that he plays, it would be explosive. To quote NBA commentator Kevin Harlan, Gullette plays the game with a “no regard for human life” brand of football at any position.

If he is on the defensive side of the ball, he is coming at you full speed attempting to knock your head off. On the offensive side, he’s going to run you over. He is a savage, and hopefully for the Tigers, he comes to the bayou.

FILM

⭐️Junior Season Highlights⭐️ 1458 receiving yards

14 receiving touchdowns

74 rushing yards

4 ruching touchdowns

1591 all purpose yards

19 total touchdowns

125 tackles

4 sacks

2 forced fumbles

1 fumble recovery touchdown

2 interceptions https://t.co/KtY5lyn18n — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) January 1, 2022

LSU Wire breaks down his profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 225 26 38 Rivals 3 – 21 70 ESPN 4 – 19 53 On3 Recruiting 4 54 8 9 247 Composite 4 343 28 56

Vitals

Hometown Marlin, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-3 Weight 225 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on March 11, 2022

No visit yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No crystal ball projection at this time

Texas A&M is 55.5% favorite per On3 RPM

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with @LSUCoachJancek I am blessed to say that I have earned an offer from Louisiana State University! #GeauxTigers 🐯 @LSUsports @LSUFBrecruiting pic.twitter.com/mfIp9gXLTN — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) March 11, 2022

Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me throughout this process. With that being said, this is where I’m at in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open to any school ! pic.twitter.com/VWhcFf0Nda — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) April 22, 2022

