LSU football recruiting class 2024: Meet the Tigers' early signees

BATON ROUGE — The LSU football 2024 recruiting class is starting to take shape.

The first day of the 2024 early signing period opens on Wednesday and the Tigers are expected to sign 27 high school players to their roster for the 2024 season.

LSU enters Wednesday's signing day with the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. The ranking is a substantial drop from their No. 6 overall rank in the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings.

If LSU finishes Wednesday with 27 signees, it would be the highest number of high school signees the Tigers have inked during coach Brian Kelly's tenure, besting the 26 players they signed in 2023 and the 15 they signed in 2022.

LSU's recruiting class may not be finished after Wednesday. The Tigers are still in the hunt for five-star recruits and Texas A&M commits Dominick McKinley and Terry Bussey.

They also hosted four-star offensive lineman and former Aggies commit Coen Echols for a visit last Friday. Echols won't make a decision on where he will sign until Friday, the final day of the early signing period.

Here's a running tracker of LSU football's 2024 early signees.

LSU football 2024 signing class

N/A

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football 2024 recruiting class: Tracking early signees