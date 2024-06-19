LSU football ranks in the top 10 of ESPN’s future power rankings

LSU certainly has the potential to be higher and should rise, especially if the defense gets fixed under new coordinator Blake Baker and a decorated staff. The team hired coach Brian Kelly to win championships, and if LSU doesn’t land one in the next three years, the pressure will rise. The defense undoubtedly is in the spotlight, as Baker inherits a group with a few notable players, such as outside linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., safety Major Burns, linebacker Greg Penn III and versatile defensive back Sage Ryan. But the overall talent in the secondary isn’t what LSU expects, and Baker and his staff will need to develop young players such as cornerbacks Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano, and hit on transfers such as Jyaire Brown (Ohio State) and Austin Ausberry (Auburn).

Both the secondary and defensive front return some experienced players, such as senior linemen Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones, but need better overall performance from them. LSU adds lineman Dominick McKinley, ESPN’s No. 17 recruit in the 2024 class, and two other defenders who are top-150 prospects. The Tigers have a commitment from Jaboree Antoine, a top-50 prospect, but most of their big 2025 recruiting hits are coming on offense.

A moderate upgrade on defense might be enough to get LSU back to the CFP. LSU has become an offense-driven program, boasting two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks since 2019 and two of the top six picks (QB Jayden Daniels, WR Malik Nabers) in the 2024 NFL draft. The Tigers have shown they can reload at quarterback, where Garrett Nussmeier has patiently waited for his chance. Nussmeier could lead the offense through 2025, but LSU has other options with redshirt freshman Rickie Collins, incoming freshman Colin Hurley, Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann and 2025 commit Bryce Underwood, ESPN’s No. 2 recruit in the class. The Tigers return one of the nation’s most talented offensive lines for the 2024 season, although tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., along with others, will be gone in 2025. They must develop center DJ Chester and lean on a talented batch of recruits.

Despite losing two NFL first-round draft picks in Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., LSU’s wide receiver outlook is strong with returnee Kyren Lacy leading a group that includes transfers Zavion Thomas (Mississippi State) and CJ Daniels (Liberty). Top tight end Mason Taylor could play through 2025, and LSU’s long-term running back forecast looks strong with Caden Durham joining this year and a commitment from Harlem Berry, ESPN’s top-rated 2025 running back and No. 20 overall recruit.