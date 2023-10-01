LSU football rankings: Where did Tigers fall in top 25 after loss to Ole Miss?

LSU lost a barn-burner to Ole Miss on Saturday night in Oxford.

Both offenses torched the opposing defenses. The Tigers gave up 711 yards from scrimmage but still had a chance to win it at the end of the game. They overcame an early 21-7 Ole Miss lead to stay in the game and even led late into the fourth quarter before Ole Miss scored two consecutive touchdowns to regain the lead.

LSU drove the ball quickly down the field but missed the final attempts at the end zone to lose 55-49. The loss drops the Tigers to 3-2 on the season (and 2-1 in SEC play) after the season-opening 45-24 loss to Florida State, almost certainly ending the Tigers' chances of making the College Football Playoff. Both the Seminoles and the Rebels will be within the top 15 in the polls this week, so LSU has the advantage of not losing to poor teams.

But there were no teams in the Top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll last week with two losses. Here's where LSU fell in the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25:

LSU football rankings: Where did Tigers fall in top 25?

LSU dropped to No. 23 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, and is the only two-loss team in either poll for Week 6. Ole Miss is up to No. 15 from No. 20 last week in the Coaches Poll and up to No 16 in the AP Poll.

Here's how the teams in the bottom half of the Coaches Poll performed in Week 5:

No. 15 UNC: Bye

No. 16 Duke: 21-14 loss to Notre Dame

No. 17 Washington State: Bye

No. 18 Miami: Bye

No. 19 Tennessee: 41-20 win vs. South Carolina

No. 20 Ole Miss: 55-49 win vs. LSU

No. 21 Oregon State: 21-7 win vs. Utah

No. 22 Missouri: 38-21 win vs. Vanderbilt

No. 23 Florida: 33-14 loss to Kentucky

No. 24 Kansas: 40-14 loss to Texas

No. 25 Kansas State: Bye

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU football rankings: Where did loss to Ole Miss drop Tigers?