How LSU football QB Jayden Daniels thanked Greg Brooks in Heisman Trophy speech

NEW YORK – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels made sure to mention an important teammate during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech on Saturday.

Daniels gave a special shoutout to safety Greg Brooks during his acceptance awards address.

"I want to end with a special thank you to Greg Brooks Jr. and his family," Daniels said. "You gave me inspiration to continue on the journey of greatness."

Brooks left LSU's team after undergoing emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor prior to its Week 3 matchup against Mississippi State. He was later diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Daniels' Heisman win on Saturday makes him the third LSU player to win the award, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels thanks Greg Brooks in Heisman Trophy speech