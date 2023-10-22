LSU football pummels Army as Alabama awaits following off week

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels dropped back to throw on second-and-4 at his own 14-yard line.

But he didn't get much time to settle in. Lance Heard had failed to pick up his pass rusher and Daniels immediately had to escape the pocket.

Once he left the pocket, Daniels could have put his head down and ran for a first down or more. But he didn't.

He kept his head up and found a wide open Brian Thomas Jr. down the sideline. So Daniels, while on the run toward his right, threw the ball up to Thomas and hit him in stride.

Thomas then did the rest, sprinting 86 yards to give LSU football (6-2) a two touchdown lead over Army (2-5).

Thomas' touchdown was a sign of things to come as No. 19 LSU steamrolled the Black Knights 62-0 on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The win sets up a critical showdown after the off week with No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 4, a matchup that could potentially decide the SEC West champion.

Forcing turnovers

Two turnovers forced in the first half accelerated LSU's onslaught over the Black Knights.

First, an interception from Andre' Sam that was returned for 33 yards gave the ball back to LSU's offense at the Army 33-yard line. The opportunity resulted in a touchdown to stretch the Tigers' lead to 21.

Then in the second quarter, Ovie Oghoufo forced a fumble in Army territory that resulted in another LSU touchdown to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead.

Garrett Nussmeier takes advantage

Daniels took a seat on the LSU bench at the end of the first half with the Tigers leading 38-0.

That opened the door for Garrett Nussmeier to shine. And on LSU's first drive of the second half, that's exactly what he did.

On his fourth throw of the night, Nussmeier dropped back and found Malik Nabers in stride for a 51-yard touchdown pass to give LSU a 45-0 lead.

