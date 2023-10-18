LSU football: How a positional shift allowed Harold Perkins to improve in pass coverage

BATON ROUGE — As he's shifted from weakside (or Will) linebacker to strongside (or Sam) linebacker, LSU football star linebacker Harold Perkins hasn't just made his impact felt more as a pass rusher. Perkins has also gotten better in pass coverage.

Coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly teleconference on Wednesday that shifting Perkins to Sam linebacker has allowed him to develop a more diverse skill set in pass coverage and has let him get his hands on receivers more often.

"When you're playing in the box... (in) between the tackles, dropping (into coverage) becomes really, (to) a larger degree, very limited because you're working from the hash into the boundary (and) to the middle of the field," Kelly said. "Whereas when you're working two-thirds of the field like he does... he's got to get out to the hash, he's got to carry vertical routes, he's got to get out to the flat, he's got to get to the hook.

"So it really forces you to be competent in a lot of different coverage variations. He's got to do a lot of different things. So that's really helped him because he's patrolling so much more field than he was when he was playing inside the tackle box."

Perkins already has three pass breakups and an interception, as opposing quarterbacks only have a 47.8 NFL passer rating when targeting him in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Perkins will look to continue his stellar play this weekend when the Tigers host Army for the first time on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

BRIAN KELLY'S WINS: Brian Kelly is one win shy of 300 career wins. Here's why that's a good sign for LSU moving forward

RIDICULOUS PENALTIES: Why Brian Kelly said the clapping penalties against LSU football's defense are 'ridiculous'

LSU INJURY REPORT: LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly lists three players, including two starters

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Harold Perkins: How LSU star improved in pass coverage