Here are the LSU football players in the transfer portal and where they've landed

WIth the 2021 season quickly coming to a close, the transfer portal in college football is swinging wide open.

Here's an updated tracker of which LSU players have entered the transfer portal and where they are going.

Max Johnson, QB

Johnson, a sophomore, announced on Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal.

The Georgia native was LSU's starting quarterback in 2021, playing in all 12 games and throwing for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was benched during the Tigers' loss to Arkansas in favor of freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but Johnson started LSU's last two games against UL Monroe and Texas A&M — both wins.

His younger brother Jake — a four-star tight end — also decommitted from LSU at the same time on Tuesday.

More: LSU football, Brian Kelly hire former McNeese coach Frank Wilson as associate head coach

More: LSU football commits Jake Johnson and Decoldest Crawford decommit from the Tigers

More: LSU quarterback Max Johnson announces he is entering the transfer portal

Deion Smith, WR

Smith showed flashes of real promise as a freshman for the Tigers.

The Mississippi native had a monstrous two-touchdown performance against Central Michigan, in which he also compiled a season-high 135 receiving yards on five catches. But Smith wouldn't catch more than two balls in a game for the rest of the season and finished the year with just 11 receptions for 186 yards.

Coming out of high school, Smith was a four-star recruit and a top 100 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football players in the NCAA transfer portal and where they landed