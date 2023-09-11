LSU football will play 5-star freshman Lance Heard vs. Mississippi State: Here's how.

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will continue to start Miles Frazier at right guard, but will rotate freshman and former five-star signee Lance Heard into its first team offense against Mississippi State on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), coach Brian Kelly announced Monday.

LSU deployed that tactic during Saturday's home opener against Grambling State by starting Frazier at right guard next to Emery Jones at right tackle. Heard would then substitute for Frazier but play at right tackle, as Jones would slide down from right tackle to right guard.

Heard did not play a snap of offense in LSU's Week 1 loss to Florida State, meaning that Saturday will be his first action against a Power-5 opponent.

"We liked his presence in the lineup," Kelly said of Heard's performance Saturday. "He was assignment correct. He was physical at the point of contact and we felt like, by and large, for the first time in a collegiate football game, he handled the emotions of the game very well."

LSU FOOTBALL QUESTIONS: How did Maason Smith look in his return? 5 LSU football questions from dominant Grambling win

DENVER HARRIS ANALYSIS: Denver Harris started for LSU football vs. Grambling. But he's not out of the woods yet.

LSU GRADES VS. GRAMBLING: Grading LSU football's win over Grambling State

[Want more SEC football news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter today!]

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football, Brian Kelly to play Lance Heard vs. Mississippi State