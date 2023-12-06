LSU football offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock set for contract extension | Report

BATON ROUGE — LSU football is finalizing a three-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, according to Yahoo Sports.

Denbrock called the shots for LSU's top-ranked offense in 2023, as quarterback Jayden Daniels under his command became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Tigers averaged 46.4 points per game. He was also a finalist for the Broyles Award which is handed annually to the top assistant coach in the nation.

He had one year left on his contract worth $1.5 million, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser. He signed a three-year deal on Jan. 1, 2022.

Denbrock's reported extension continues his long working relationship with LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Denbrock coached in multiple different roles, including offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, under Kelly at Grand Valley State for seven seasons (1992-98) before reuniting with Kelly at Notre Dame as his offensive coordinator — among other roles — for another seven years (2010-16).

Denbrock was Cincinnati's offensive coordinator from 2017-21 before joining Kelly's staff at LSU in 2022.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Mike Denbrock, LSU offensive coordinator receives contract extension