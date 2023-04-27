LSU football: NFL mock drafts project where Tigers will land in 2023 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us.

For LSU football, the Tigers have seven players projected to be selected in this year's draft, with BJ Ojulari expected to be the first LSU player taken off the board in the late first or second round.

Here's where every LSU draft prospect is projected to land and when.

BJ Ojulari

Ojulari plays a popular position of need as an explosive pass rusher off the edge. But he isn't strong against the run or enough of an outlier as an athlete to be a top-15 caliber prospect.

However, in theory, all 32 teams could use a player of his skillset toward the end of the first round or the beginning of the second, making his potential market unpredictable.

Latest mock draft projections:

Anthony Bradford

Bradford is a bruising run-blocker with the type of physical frame that should make him ready for the NFL on day one. But his lack of agility and mobility probably limits him to being a guard at the next level and hinders his capabilities as a pass blocker.

Expect Bradford to be a Round 3 or 4 selection for a team needing offensive line depth for the short term and a starter in the long term.

Latest mock draft projections:

LSU FOOTBALL RECRUITING: LSU football, Brian Kelly add commitment from Denham Springs 4-star safety

LSU FOOTBALL SPRING GAME: Unpacking LSU football's 2023 spring game: Starters and Jayden Daniels' efficient day

Jaquelin Roy

Roy showed flashes as a disruptive interior pass rusher and stout run-defender this past season at LSU. But he only has one year of starting experience and wasn't always consistent when he was on the field.

Roy could be a long-term development project for an NFL team needing more upside on its defensive line while also serving as a respectable backup in the short term as a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Story continues

Latest mock draft projections:

Kayshon Boutte

Boutte lived up to his status as a five-star recruit out of high school during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but his development stalled in his third year and he finished his time at LSU within a cloud of drama. He also underperformed at the NFL Combine.

After being projected to be a first-round pick heading into last season, Boutte would now be lucky to hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft.

Latest mock draft projections:

Brugler: Commanders (fifth round, No. 150)

Miller: Chiefs (No. 166)

Reuter: Seattle Seahawks (third round, No. 91)

Jay Ward

Ward is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing slot cornerback, outside cornerback and safety. But his versatility might also be a curse, as he might not have the quickness to defend speedy outside receivers or the physical build to be an effective safety.

However, it would be surprising if an NFL team doesn't roll the dice on Ward on Day 3 of the draft because of his versatility.

Latest mock draft projections:

Ali Gaye

Gaye may not get selected because of his lack of upside as a pass rusher on the edge. But his big frame and strength could help NFL teams as a run defender.

Latest mock draft projections:

Brugler: Undrafted

Miller: Undrafted

Reuter: Atlanta Falcons (seventh round, No. 224)

Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Bernard-Converse had an impressive showing at LSU's Pro Day and has plenty of starting experience. He could be a surprise contributor in the NFL from Day 1 if he lands in the right situation.

Latest mock draft projections:

Brugler: Undrafted

Miller: Undrafted

Reuter: Chiefs (seventh round, No. 249)

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: NFL Draft 2023 mock draft projections