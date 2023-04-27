LSU football needs Garrett Nussmeier to look past Joe Burrow example, avoid transfer portal | Toppmeyer

Joe Burrow became the poster child for the transfer era.

Burrow the backup at Ohio State became Burreaux the conqueror at LSU.

Four of the past six Heisman Trophy winners were transfer quarterbacks, with Southern Cal's Caleb Williams joining the list in December.

LSU reboarded the transfer express when Brian Kelly plucked Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to be his first starting quarterback on the bayou.

Within LSU’s program, though, exists an opportunity to cut a quarterback from the cloth of a throwback time, when young quarterbacks tutored under veterans, gained experience as reserves and ascended to the starting role after becoming upperclassmen.

The transfer portal will close next week, meaning LSU’s talented sophomore backup Garrett Nussmeier faces a fork in the road that's as clear as it is divergent: He could transfer and gain the chance to start in 2023 or remain at LSU before becoming the favorite to succeed Daniels as the Tigers’ starter in ’24.

Becoming a modern-day Bert Jones probably doesn’t resonate with athletes who’ve never heard of SEC quarterbacks from 50 years ago.

That makes Georgia’s Carson Beck an influential figure in any stay-the-course countermovement. If Beck leads Georgia to continued greatness after his three seasons as a backup, he’ll be a reference point for any coach trying to persuade a reserve quarterback to rebuff the allure of transferring.

Burrow hammered home the narrative that the quickest way for a quarterback to elevate his depth-chart standing is to change his uniform. Beck refused that option. Now, the redshirt junior is the projected starter on the preseason favorite to win the national championship.

“I’ve been sitting here for three years. I’ve been patient,” Beck told me from inside the locker room at SoFi Stadium in January, after Georgia repeated as national champions. “I’ve learned a lot. I love this university.”

You wouldn’t know it by looking at Ole Miss’ roster – the Rebels’ quarterback three-deep exists entirely of transfers – but a limited supply remains of quarterbacks willing to wait for their opportunity at SEC programs.

Tennessee’s Joe Milton, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Missouri’s Brady Cook join Beck as projected starting quarterbacks who were once multiyear backups at those institutions.

The SEC’s other projected starting quarterbacks are either transfers, or they became the starter at the school they signed with during their freshman season.

Milton transferred to Tennessee after he surrendered the starting job at Michigan, but Milton couldn’t hang on to the starting role with the Vols, either. Rather than transfer a second time, he backed up Hendon Hooker and became Hooker’s heir.

Asked last year why he didn’t transfer from Tennessee, Milton acted as if the question was more mystifying than his decision.

“For what? No reason to (transfer),” Milton said then. “I am having fun. I am learning something new every day. I am enjoying life.”

Kelly has learned LSU possesses two quarterbacks capable of winning SEC games, and he’s done all he can to retain Daniels and Nussmeier.

Working to LSU’s advantage, Nussmeier would encounter a hurdle if he wished to transfer to another SEC program and gain immediate eligibility. During the winter transfer period, players can move about within the conference without the threat of sitting out a season. But, during this April window, a player wishing to hop from one SEC school to another would require a waiver to avoid sitting out a season. And Nussmeier already burned his redshirt year in 2021.

Nussmeier earned some first-team reps this spring, and he may enjoy more ample playing time than the average backup, but Daniels is LSU’s starter. That remains clear after he completed 10 of 11 passes in Saturday’s spring game.

Kelly faces a dilemma now familiar to coaches: With two quarterbacks as talented as these, Kelly clutches a jewel in each hand while portal pirates stand ready to plunder his riches.

Beck never joined forces with the pirates, and that’s the choice athletes like Nussmeier face: Pack your bags and try to become the next Burrow, or put down roots like Beck.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: LSU football needs Garrett Nussmeier to avoid transfer portal