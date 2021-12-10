LSU Football: Moving forward without Corey Raymond

After 10 years at LSU, defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has accepted a spot on Billy Napier’s staff at Florida.

Over the past decade, a lot has happened at LSU. From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows. Coaching controversies and quarterback controversies, LSU has seen it all.

The one constant throughout that time has been Corey Raymond. The man responsible for coaching guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Tre’Davious White, Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley Jr, and more. Throughout Raymond’s tenure at LSU, his units have consistently been some of the best in the country.

Raymond’s prowess on the recruiting trail is no secret either. As a Louisiana native, Raymond was critical to LSU’s in-state recruiting the last 10 years. He recruited nationally as well, nabbing Eli Ricks from California and Kevin Toliver II from Florida.

It’s a big loss for LSU and a huge get for Florida. There isn’t much other way to put it. It’s understandable why many in the LSU community are concerned.

It’s a move that raises questions about how LSU will move forward without Raymond in the fold. For a lot of those questions, there is no immediate answer.

LSU’s cornerback room is already a little thin. Derek Stingley Jr will be off to the NFL and Eli Ricks has entered the transfer portal. Cordale Flott made huge strides in 2021, which may even have him in a position to be on a NFL roster next year.

LSU needed some big recruits at that position in this recruiting class to help prepare to replace those guys. As it stands, four-stars Laterrance Welsh and JaDarian Rhym are still committed and LSU is squarely in the running for Austin Ausberry.

Sophomore Dwight McGlothern had some good moments this year and looked like he could be an All-SEC player in 2022 if he continues to progress. Blue chip recruits Sage Ryan and Raydarious Jones could also be ready to break out. There’s still talent in the room.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Frank Wilson will be returning to LSU. Wilson returning should go a long way in helping the Brian Kelly regime recruit Louisiana. Retaining Baton Rouge native Brad Davis will help too.

Wide receiver’s coach Mickey Joseph also left town to head Nebraska this week. Joseph, much like Raymond and Wilson, was instrumental in LSU recruiting Louisiana.

Losing Raymond and Joseph doesn’t make things easier for Brian Kelly, but it does put pressure on him to get this staff right.