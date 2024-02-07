LSU football misses on five-star athlete Terry Bussey

Despite a strong late push to flip his commitment, LSU football officially missed out on five-star athlete Terry Bussey.

The Timpson (Texas) High School star athlete decided to maintain his pledge and sign with Texas A&M on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Brian Kelly and his LSU coaching staff hosted Bussey for an official visit a week prior to Signing Day but it wasn't enough to persuade one of top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle to switch. Bussey has been committed to A&M since September and the Aggies new head coach Mike Elko and his staff fended off the likes of the Tigers as well as Georgia for Bussey's signature.

Ranked the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class per the 247sports Composite, Bussey would've been LSU's highest-rated recruit in its 2024 recruiting class at No. 16 nationally.

Bussey was the second-highest ranked recruit in the country left on the board that did not sign during the early signing period in December.

