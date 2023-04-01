LSU football will be a lot faster in 2023

According to Brian Kelly, LSU has clocked nine players this spring running 20+ miles per hour.

That’s nine times what the Tigers had last year when just one player hit that mark.

“I think we’ve looked at all our numbers and it’s pretty clear our football team is bigger, faster, stronger.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller heard that from Kelly and looked into it.

In a piece for The Athletic, Miller details the process that went into that improvement.

It’s about more than what happens on the practice field and in the weight room, but about how Kelly’s players carry themselves moment-to-moment and how that leads to success in the game itself.

Brian Kelly says last year LSU had one guy clock 20 mph by the second spring practice. This year LSU has nine. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 21, 2023

“LSU is already finding a direct correlation between doing the little things the right way and improvement in athletic performance.”

LSU uses this advanced data collection to better diagnose performance issues when they arise with players.

Kelly works hand in hand with Jake Flint, LSU’s Director of Athletic Development.

Flint spent 12 years on Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame before joining him at LSU.

As all coaches do when they arrive at a new job, Kelly talked about building a culture. Often, it’s a buzzword that doesn’t carry any literal meaning. LSU appears to have figured out a way to track “culture” with data and it could pay off in a big way for the Tigers this fall.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire