LSU football loses running back to transfer portal, per reports

A thin running back room became thinner for LSU football.

LSU running back John Emery has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Emery is the second running back since the end of the 2023 season to decide to leave the Tigers, the first being Noah Cain back in January.

Emery did not participate in the spring for LSU, who wrapped up the 15 practices back on April 13 with the National L Club Spring Game, and was not listed on LSU's spring football roster.

The former five-star tailback and 11th top rated prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Destrahan High School and current senior closes the LSU chapter of his football career with 1,062 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 213 carries across four seasons. His most productive season was his junior year in 2022 where he garnered 76 rushes for 375 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, Emery played in seven games as he contends with injuries and finished with 121 yards and one TD.

LSU is down to two scholarship running backs, presently, in senior Josh Williams and sophomore Kaleb Jackson, the latter of which continued to impress the coaching staff with an expanded workload this spring.

Emery's official exit marks the eighth LSU player to enter the transfer portal following the end of spring drills.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: John Emery, former 5-star RB for LSU football, enters transfer portal