LSU football loses one of its top 2025 recruits as five-star player decommitment

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's 2025 recruiting class took a hit Thursday night.

Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dekorien Moore, the No. 1 ranked receiver and No. 4 player in the Class of 2025 who had been committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since August of 2023, announced his decommitment via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Moore, the five-star recruit, has been one of the top prospects for Kelly and LSU during the 2025 cycle, along with the top-rated quarterback in the class in Bryce Underwood another five-star player. The playmaker was one of the top priorities for the Tigers recruiting class and he was the second prospect to lend his commitment.

With the loss of Moore, LSU now has 11 recruits in its 2025 class.

Why did Dekorien Moore decommit from LSU football?

Per his post on his social media pages, Moore said it was "in his best interest" to decommit and that he wouldn't be "considering any recruitment offers."

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to Coach Kelly and the entire LSU community for their tremendous support of my family and me ... After careful and extensive consideration, my family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from LSU," Moore wrote. "I want to emphasize that despite this decision, I will not be considering any recruitment offers.

"I will always hold love for the entire LSU family; the culture there is truly unmatched."

LSU only has one other wide receiver committed in its 2025 recruiting class, TaRon Francis, a three-star prospect from Edna Karr in New Orleans.

LSU football 2025 recruiting class

Despite the departure of Moore, LSU still has one of the top ranked 2025 classes in college football. Per the 247sports composite, the Tigers have the sixth-best recruiting class, headlined by the aforementioned Underwood as well as seven, four-star prospects.

QB Bryce Underwood / 6-3, 205 / Belleville High School / Belleville, Michigan / No. 1 ranked nationally

RB Harlem Berry / 5-11, 175 / St. Martin's Episcopal School / Metairie / No. 44 ranked nationally

OL Devin Harper / 6-5, 300 / Calvary Baptist Academy / Shreveport / No. 109 ranked nationally

CB Jaboree Antonie / 6-1, 170 / Westgate High School / New Iberia / No. 127 ranked nationally

OT Tyler Miller / 6-5, 315 / Laurel High School / Laurel, Mississippi / No. 234 ranked nationally

LB Charles Ross / 6-1, 195 / North Shore High School / Houston / No. 247 ranked nationally

RB JT Lindsey / 5-11, 185 / Alexandria High School / Alexandria / N/A nationally

LB Keylan Moses / 6-2, 210 / University Lab / Baton Rouge / N/A nationally

WR TaRon Francis / 6-2, 200 / Edna Karr High School / New Orleans / N/A nationally

TE John David LaFleur / 6-6, 220 / Sulphur High School / Sulphur / N/A nationally

OT Brett Bordelon / 6-4, 260 / Isidore Newman School / New Orleans / N/A nationally

