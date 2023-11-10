LSU football: Logan Diggs doubtful to play vs. Florida, Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back Logan Diggs is doubtful to play in the Tigers' matchup against Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) with an upper body injury, coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly radio show Thursday.

Kelly earlier in the day had listed Diggs as questionable to play after participating in practice on Thursday with a red non-contact jersey.

Diggs is LSU's leading rusher at running back. He has 635 rushing yards and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry but his production has been limited the last two weeks, only running for 26 yards on six carries against Army and for 24 yards on eight carries at Alabama last week.

If Diggs is unable to play, LSU will have to turn to Josh Williams, John Emery Jr. and Kaleb Jackson at running back.

The Tigers head into their matchup with Florida having won their last four games against the Gators. Last year, LSU beat Florida in Gainesville, 45-35.

JAYDEN DANIELS INJURY UPDATE: Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU football quarterback probable to play vs. Florida

JAYDEN DANIELS AND THE HEISMAN: Don't let LSU football's record fool you. Jayden Daniels should still be a Heisman favorite | Riley

LSU'S DEFENSIVE COACHING STAFF: LSU football should not fire defensive coordinator Matt House or its defensive staff. Here's why.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Logan Diggs doubtful vs. Florida