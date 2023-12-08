What LSU football legend Joe Burrow texted to Jayden Daniels about the Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK, NY. — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has received some sage advice from a former Tiger about the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow texted Daniels on Thursday to discuss what he should expect heading into the weekend, Daniels said on Friday.

"He reached out to me yesterday, you know, to give me words of encouragement and stuff like that, just wishing me the best," Daniels said. "He said you're gonna be doing a lot to get your mind prepared.

"He was very straightforward about it. You know, he's like, just enjoy every little moment because these moments you can't get back."

Daniels added that he had previously spoken with Burrow during LSU's spring game this year and that they have a "building" relationship.

"We both know that we're very busy human beings," Daniels said. "But he's always watching me. He told me that he's always watching no matter if he reaches out or not. He's always on my side."

Burrow and Billy Cannon are the only Tigers to win the award. Cannon won the Heisman in 1959 and Burrow won the award in 2019.

Daniels said Cannon's family has not reached out to him yet.

"Hopefully soon (they reach out), but the foundation that he set and everything," Daniels said. "I'm just proud to be a part of it."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Joe Burrow texts Jayden Daniels about Heisman Trophy ceremony