LSU football lands projection to flip 4-star Texas DL commit

LSU may be poised to give the Texas Longhorns quite a “Welcome to the SEC” present.

On Monday, the Tigers received a projection from On3 recruiting analyst Billy Embody to flip Brandon Brown, a four-star defensive lineman from Eau Gallie (Melbourne, Fla.), on Monday.

Brown ranks as the No. 323 player nationally per the 247Sports composite and sits just a few spots lower at No. 326 in the On3 industry rankings. He has been committed to the Longhorns since December.

LSU currently has the momentum, however, after hosting him for an official visit this past weekend. Other contenders will have their chance to change that, however, as he has upcoming visits set with Tennessee, Texas and USC in the next three weeks.

LSU insider @BillyEmbody has logged an expert prediction for the Tigers to flip Texas 4-star DL commit Brandon Brown👀🐯 Intel: https://t.co/kPNieKqRgU pic.twitter.com/4vLoqqD7j5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 3, 2024

LSU already has a strong 2025 class featuring two five-stars, including the No. 1 player in America. But a class that ranks as high as No. 2 nationally could get even better once the summer visit slate wraps up.

