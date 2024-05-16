LSU football lands Grand Valley State transfer DT Jay'Viar Suggs

LSU football finally gets off the schneid in the transfer portal this offseason.

After whiffing on three interior defensive linemen it heavily coveted from the portal over the last few weeks, LSU landed Grand Valley State transfer Jay'Viar Suggs Wednesday night. The defensive tackle announced his decision via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and chose the Tigers over Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Suggs was on campus in Baton Rouge for a visit May 12, the last of the recruiting visits he planned to take, the prospect tweeted before heading to LSU.

It was a late push for Suggs from the Tigers as well. LSU had their sights set on former Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., who chose Miami, former TCU DT Domanic Williams, who chose Oklahoma and former Kent State standout C.J. West, who ended up at Indiana.

The Tigers also pursued Philip Blidi, who transferred out of Indiana and committed to Auburn, but they didn't go after him as hard as their other three targets.

At Division II Grand Valley State last season, Suggs totaled 23 tackles, including 7.5 TFLs and five sacks. Since entering the transfer portal back in April, the 6-2, 283-pound defensive tackle earned offers from Florida State, USC, Missouri, Arkansas as well as a host of other Power Five programs.

