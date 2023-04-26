LSU football lands commitment from two-sport star, top-100 recruit from Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green has committed to LSU football, Green announced on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-6 and 239 pounds, Green is the No. 57 player and No. 3 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. The East Feliciana High School football and basketball star is Louisiana's No. 2 recruit in football.

Green has scholarship offers in football and basketball from the Tigers. For football, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and Director of Player Development Jordan Arcement are his lead recruiters, according to 247Sports.

Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Miami were among Green's final five schools.

Green is the second tight end to commit to LSU's 2024 class, joining four-star Ohio prospect Tayvion Galloway. He's the highest-ranked player nationally in the class and the second top-100 recruit to commit to LSU along with four-star linebacker Maurice Williams Jr., the No. 87 player in the nation.

On offense, the Tigers also have four-star wide receiver Joseph Stone, four-star quarterback Colin Hurley, three-star offensive lineman Khayree Lee and Galloway committed to their class.

LSU had the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation prior to Green's commitment.

