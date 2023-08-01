LSU football lands commitment from son of former Tigers All-American

BATON ROUGE — Three-star tight end and Class of 2025 recruit JD LaFleur has committed to LSU football, LaFleur announced on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, LaFleur is the No. 339 recruit and No. 15 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Sulphur High School and is the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana.

"Geaux Tigers!" LaFleur wrote on Twitter.

LaFleur also has offers from Texas A&M, Florida and Miami. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock was his lead recruiter, per 247Sports.

LaFleur's father, David, was an All-American tight end at LSU and a former first round NFL draft pick. LaFleur is the second LSU commit in the Tigers' 2025 class whose father played at LSU, as four-star offensive tackle Brett Bordelon's father Ben was teammates with David at LSU in the 90s.

With LaFleur's commitment, LSU has three players committed to its 2025 class. Jaylen Bell was the first player to make his pledge after Bordelon and LaFleur.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football recruiting: JD LaFleur commits to Tigers, Class of 2025