LSU football lands commitment from a 5-star wide receiver in the Class of 2025

BATON ROUGE — Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has committed to LSU football, he announced on Saturday.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Moore is the No. 11 player and No. 3 wide receiver in the nation in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Duncanville High School in Texas, the same school as four-star running back and Class of 2024 LSU commit Caden Durham.

Moore is the No. 2 prospect in Texas from the Class of 2025.

LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton was his primary recruiter, according to 247Sports.

Moore also has offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas, among others.

Moore is the fourth player to commit to LSU's 2025 class, joining three-star tight end JD LaFleur, four-star offensive tackle Brett Bordelon and four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell.

Moore isn't the first five-star prospect from Duncanville that the Tigers have targeted this week. Along with Durham, LSU was also in the running for five-star defensive end Colin Simmons' commitment, but Simmons made his pledge to Texas instead.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football recruiting: Dakorien Moore commits to Tigers