LSU football lands 2024 four-star cornerback Cai Bates

The strength of LSU football's recruitment of defensive backs for the 2024 recruiting class took another big leap forward Wednesday night.

Edgewater (Fla.) star and four-star cornerback Cai Bates pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, giving them six secondary players committed for the 2024 class. LSU's top two rated players in this year's signing class are defensive backs, topped by four-star Denham Springs star Dashawn McBryde at safety.

LSU beat out Tennessee for Bates, who becomes the 20th commitment for LSU for the 2024 cycle.

According to 247sports, Bates (6-1, 180) ranks as the ninth best cornerback in the country, and is the 103rd overall best high school senior prospect.

LSU FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL LSU football slotted to finish behind Alabama football in 2023 SEC West in preseason poll

BRIAN KELLY LSU coach Brian Kelly says his Louisiana accent 'better throughout the recruiting process'

Following two commitments since Saturday — Many standout and four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton lent his verbal to the Tigers — LSU now has the 12th best ranked 2024 recruiting class, which is sixth best in the SEC behind Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football, Brian Kelly lands 2024 four-star cornerback Cai Bates