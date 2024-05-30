LSU football kickoff times announced for South Carolina, Nicholls games

More kickoff times for LSU football games for this upcoming season have been announced.

ESPN released start times Thursday for SEC football games that had not had kickoff times set and for the Tigers, both the home opener at Tiger Stadium in Week 2 against instate opponent Nicholls State as well as its conference opener on the road at South Carolina now have kickoff times.

LSU's game against Nicholls on Sept. 7 will start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+/ SEC Network+ while its road trip to Williams-Brice to take on the Gamecocks on Sept. 14 will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and air on ABC.

Two of LSU's first three games of the 2024 season will be carried nationally on ABC.

The start time for LSU's 2024 season opener versus USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was announced a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers and Trojans kickoff Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game being televised nationally on ABC.

This leaves LSU with two more nonconference games that'll likely receive start times before the season kickoff, Sept. 21 against UCLA at Tiger Stadium and Sept. 28 versus South Alabama at home.

Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season in 2023 that featured arguably the best offense in college football but a defense that left plenty to be desired. Quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy while LSU's defense gave up 28 points per game, one of the worst marks the program has had in recent memory.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football games kickoff times announced