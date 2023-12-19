LSU football to keep starting defensive back who said he was entering the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU football defensive back Sage Ryan is staying with LSU and will not enter the transfer portal, he told LSU Odyssey on Tuesday.

Ryan announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Friday. But the starting cornerback and former five-star recruit was at practice with LSU on Tuesday ahead of its bowl game against Wisconsin on New Year's Day (11 a.m., ESPN2).

Ryan filled in at cornerback for the Tigers after the four players they added from the transfer portal last season were either hurt or unavailable to play during much of the second half of the season. He spent the start of 2023 and his first two years in Baton Rouge as a safety and nickelback.

Ryan had 25 tackles and two pass breakups this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and was the only LSU starter to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

LSU has nine players in the transfer portal. Tygee Hill, Armoni Goodwin, Quency Wiggins, Laterrance Welch, Fitzgerald West Jr., Marlon Martinez, Jackson McGohan, Bryce Langston and Tre Bradford have entered their names into the portal since the beginning of the month.

