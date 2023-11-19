Can LSU football keep up absurd offensive efficiency? 3 questions after LSU's win vs. Georgia State

Plenty more coals were shoved into the steam engine on the Jayden Daniels for Heisman train against Georgia State on Saturday night.

LSU football steamrolled the Panthers, 56-14, inside Tigers Stadium as the offense put up more astronomical numbers behind its senior quarterback's stellar play.

Here are three questions following the Tigers (8-3, 5-2) setting up a chance to get their ninth victory on the season in the regular season finale next week at home versus Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3)

Can Jayden Daniels, LSU offense sustain absurd level of efficiency?

The last 14 drives with Daniels in the game, the Tigers have scored 13 touchdowns for an insane 92.8% TD drive conversion dating back to the second half of the Florida game.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly lauded not only the play of the team's star quarterback but everyone else around him

"All facets of the game have to be executed," Kelly said. "All 11 players. We've seen it in different forms. We've seen an offensive line that doesn't give up sacks, backs doing their job making great blocks, receivers blocking downfield. It's not just throwing it and catching it.

"When you're that efficient, all of these other areas, they show themselves as well. It's fun to watch and fun to be part of."

Texas A&M will pack the country's 12th best total defense that allows below 300 yards per game. LSU's offense maintaining its efficiency should see a stiffer test in the Aggies.

Will LSU football defense's performance vs. Georgia State spurn more confidence going back into SEC play?

Limiting Georgia State's offense to 14 points is one thing. As the Tigers defense has proven this season, doing so against SEC-level talent has been a whole different ballgame.

In five of LSU's seven league games, opponents have scored at least 31 points five times, the two exceptions being offensively woeful Mississippi State and Auburn teams.

There was some movement along the secondary for LSU against Georgia State with Ashton Stamps starting at cornerback while Javien Toriano lined up some at safety.

Although Jimbo Fisher has been fired by Texas A&M, Bobby Petrino still runs its offense and the concepts of slinging the ball around the yard mixed with run is pretty married. Will the LSU defense look and play more confidently following a solid performance?

Will the Tigers get Logan Diggs back, receive production from its running backs?

True tailbacks ran the ball 12 times in the Georgia State win. Daniels had 10 carries himself for 96 yards and two scores. But is that way of offense really what LSU wants to operate?

Normal starting running back Logan Diggs was out against the Panthers on Saturday again, dealing with an upper-body injury. Freshman Kaleb Jackson led the backs with four touches for 23 yards.

The simple answer, given the circumstance, is likely yes as Kelly and his staff want to inflate Daniels' stats as much as possible has he chases the Heisman Trophy. But Texas A&M against other prominently mobile quarterbacks, such as Alabama's Jalen Milroe, stifled them and its ability to close out sacks will be something to watch.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

