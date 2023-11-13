LSU football: John Emery Jr. has a torn ACL and is out for the season, Brian Kelly said.

BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back John Emery Jr. is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Kelly announced Monday.

Emery suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of LSU's win over Florida on Saturday. On his second carry of the game, Emery attempted to make a cut up field inside the red zone but went to the ground with a non-contact injury.

Emery has 121 rushing yards on 23 carries this season, mostly serving as LSU's third-string running back behind Logan Diggs and Josh Williams this season.

In five years at LSU, Emery has accumulated 1,062 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry

LSU faces Georgia State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: John Emery Jr. tears ACL, out for the season for LSU football