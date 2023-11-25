LSU football, Jayden Daniels takes down Texas A&M thanks to explosive second half performance

BATON ROUGE — Nothing was going right.

LSU football's defense couldn't get any stops on third down, surrendered completed pass after complete pass to third-string Texas A&M quarterback Jayden Henderson. And, worst of all, they failed to let their Heisman contending quarterback cook.

The Aggies were 9-of-15 on third down through three quarters. So as they faced a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the fourth quarter, LSU fans braced for impact.

But not so fast.

Linebacker Greg Penn III intercepted Henderson, handing the ball back to LSU's offense and it took advantage. The Tigers scored a touchdown on a beautiful throw to the corner of the end zone from Jayden Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr., taking their first lead of the second half, 28-24.

LSU's defense then got another stop. This time the Tigers forced their first punt of the game, handing the ball back to their offense which scored another touchdown to take a two-score lead.

LSU surrendered another touchdown late, but the stops it did make were enough to escape total embarrassment with a 42-30 win.

The Tigers earn a 9-3 regular season record for the second straight year and will likely face coach Brian Kelly's old team, Notre Dame, in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1.

LSU's defense can't get off the field

Time of possession became a big issue for LSU in the first half.

The Aggies ended the first half with 9:04 more minutes of possession time than the Tigers. They picked up key third downs (7-of-11 on third down) and quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who started the year as their third-string quarterback, completed 16-of-20 passes.

It was death by a thousand cuts for LSU, and it resulted in a 17-14 lead at halftime for the Aggies.

Jayden Daniels gets it going on the ground

LSU had 19 fewer first-half plays than Texas A&M in the first half. But when the Tigers did have the ball, they let their Heisman Trophy candidate shine on the ground.

Daniels had 59 of LSU's 70 rushing yards in the first half, recording more rushing yards than throwing yards. He finished the first half 7-of-10 for 52 yards in the opening 20 minutes.

