LSU football, Jayden Daniels carve up Mississippi State in blowout win

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Jayden Daniels dropped back to pass on fourth-and-7.

This was a big play. LSU football led 10-0, and with the way its defense was playing, a touchdown on this drive would be a decisive blow for the Tigers vs. Mississippi State.

Daniels scanned the field as the pocket quickly collapsed in front of him. But instead of bailing from the pressure and using his legs, he stood tall in the pocket and launched a pass deep down the right sideline, releasing the throw just before he got hit.

The throw was perfect, landing in Malk Nabers' hands in stride in the end zone to give LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) a three-score lead.

That touchdown throw from Daniels was indicative of LSU's day, as coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers demolished Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) in their SEC opener on Saturday, 41-14.

Daniels had one of the best games of his career, completing his first 13 passes and 23 of his opening 24 attempts. Nabers also set his career-high in receiving yards in the first half.

LSU's defense was just as dominant. The Tigers held Mississippi State to just seven yards of offense until the final drive of the first half.

Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers put up video-game numbers for LSU football

Daniels and Nabers must have woken up on the right side of the bed Saturday morning.

The duo was dominant for LSU in the first half. Daniels completed 21 of 22 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, finding Nabers for 10 receptions, 188 yards and two scores.

Four of those completions to Nabers went for more than 25 yards. Among those completions was the 33-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 for a touchdown.

LSU's front seven overwhelms Mississippi State's attack

LSU's front seven had three sacks and three quarterback hits in the first half, holding the Bulldog's run game to negative rushing yards before the final drive of the half.

The Tigers held Mississippi State to just 7 yards until that final drive befoe intermission, when Mississippi State found the end zone for its first points of the game.

