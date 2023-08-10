LSU football injury updates: The latest on JK Johnson, Greg Brooks and Josh Williams

BATON ROUGE — LSU football cornerback JK Johnson will be out indefinitely with a fractured left leg, coach Brian Kelly told The Advocate on Wednesday.

Johnson has been in a leg cast and riding a leg scooter during practices this week. Johnson transferred to LSU from Ohio State this offseason.

"That's got to get set. That looks to be a long-term situation that he's going to be out," Kelly told The Advocate.

With Johnson out, LSU will have to rely on Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut, Southeastern transfer Zy Alexander and Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris to pick up the slack. Chestnut and Alexander have taken the lion's share of snaps with the first-team defense.

Brian Thomas, Greg Brooks return to practice

Josh Williams, Matthew Langlois and Kylin Jackson were present but not in pads on Thursday, as LSU held its first practice this preseason in full pads.

Brian Thomas Jr. and Greg Brooks, who were present but not wearing pads of any kind during practice Tuesday, were available and in full pads Thursday.

Besides a recent injury to Johnson, the Tigers have stayed relatively healthy so far through the first week of preseason practices.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injuries: JK Johnson, Greg Brooks and Josh Williams