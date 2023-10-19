LSU football injury report vs. Army: Brian Kelly rules out two starters

BATON ROUGE — LSU football right tackle Emery Jones and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will not be available to play for the Tigers against Army on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT), coach Brian Kelly said.

Jones sprained his ankle during the first quarter of last week's matchup against Auburn. Wingo has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

On the flip side, wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, will be available to play against the Black Knights.

Replacing Wingo will be a combination of Jacobian Guillory, Jordan Jefferson and Jalen Lee. Freshman Lance Heard is expected to play in place of Jones.

LSU football injury report vs. Army: Thursday update

Emery Jones - Out

Mekhi Wingo - Out

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report: Emery Jones and Mekhi Wingo out vs. Army